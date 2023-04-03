The Town of Bracebridge’s official plan will be reviewed.

Cheryl Kelley, Director of Planning and Development, and Matt Holmes, Manager of Planning Services, were approved during the March 22 Planning and Development Committee meeting, and later approved by council on March 29, to find a consultant to work on the plan. A contract limit of $90,000 was set for the yet-to-be-announced deal.

Coun. Tatiana Sutherland, Andrew Struthers, and Barb McMurray were chosen by Mayor Rick Maloney, and approved by council, to sit as part of the working group tasked with overseeing the development of the official plan.

The town last worked on its official plan in 2013.

Holmes explains in his March 22 report to council that it outlines the municipalities “goals and objectives for the community, identifies significant natural features and guides its physical development and redevelopment.”

He explains the policy provides direction on land use planning and guides the physical, social, economic, and environmental growth in the town.

The plan will include four phases: reviewing existing policies and identifying issues, identifying issues and initial public consultation, preparing draft policies for input, and the final stage will see the official plan approved.

Holmes says they’re required to host at least one open house and public meeting, however, he adds staff intend to exceed that.

“To me what’s really important in this is that it’s also the community’s plan,” said Coun. Don Smith. He noted that he heard a lot of input in the lead-up to them approving the official plan review and expects that will continue once the process begins. He said it’s understandable when council is discussing a plan that will shape the decisions they make over the next decade. “I suspect there is going to be a huge amount of public engagement,” he said.

In his report, Holmes states the plan should be done by Oct. 2024, but adds that the timeline is fluid and could change.

Once the plan is approved by council, it will need to be given a thumbs up from District of Muskoka council, too.