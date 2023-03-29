Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) say to expect water levels to rise over the next week.

In a March 29 media release, they say 29 mm of rain and 12 cm of snow is expected over the next week between Parry Sound and Muskoka. They say the forecasted warm weather and rain will cause the snowpack to melt faster. Officials note the snowpack varies between normal to above normal for this time of year.

Despite this, officials say flooding is not anticipated.

The water safety bulletin is in effect for the Districts of Muskoka, Parry Sound, and the County of Haliburton.

Officials say “no ice is safe ice” and point out that ice conditions on lakes in the area have deteriorated thanks to the warm temperature.

They add that the combination of rain, warm weather, and melting snow has caused banks and shorelines to become unstable. They recommend caution to anyone walking along them and say to keep a close eye on pets and children.

While flooding isn’t anticipated, officials say it’s possible that forest access roads that are prone to flooding could experience washouts.