Non-profit, community-based organizations have until April 28 to apply for a grant through Muskoka Lakes’ 2023 Community Grant Program.

The application can be found on Engage Muskoka Lakes.

Officials with the township explain the grants provide financial assistance to organizations that provide “direct programs, services, activities, events or festivals which are not already provided by the township and council has deemed to be in the community’s interest as they would enrich the lives of members of the community.”

“This is a great opportunity for us to partner with local organizations who provide great services to our communities,” says Mayor Peter Kelley. “I am so proud that year after year we are able to continue to make this program available and it is amazing to see the great accomplishments happening across the township.”