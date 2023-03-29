Over the next three to five months, the Town of Gravenhurst will be working on its new strategic plan, which will include community outreach.

Scott Lucas, chief administrative officer, explains the plan establishes a vision for the municipality to be followed over the next decade-plus. “Once you establish what that vision is, then you can start to create priorities and actions that will lead to that being the case,” he explains.

The plan will be created with the help of Strategy Corp. They previously worked with the municipality in 2014 on its strategic direction and with council orientation.

Lucas says the plan will allow council and staff to take the goals and transform them into measurable actions. “A little less crystal balling,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

The process has only just started so Lucas points out that not everything is finalized. He explains there will be community engagement, likely a survey, but when that will be released hasn’t been decided yet.

“Our councillors were, of course, campaigning leading up to the election,” he says about the importance of community engagement. “No better way to collect community input on what’s working and not working than by going through that process.”

“This is an exciting opportunity,” said Mayor Heidi Lorenz. “Council looks forward to supplying input during the plan’s development. A community engagement process, plus contributions from town staff, will also play an important part in crafting the plan.”