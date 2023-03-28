The preliminary recommendations for Bracebridge’s Transportation Master Plan have been released but still have a few months to go before they get finalized.

Town officials say they want public comments before the plan, which includes short, medium, and long-term goals, gets finalized. The plan can be seen on the Engage Bracebridge website.

Comments can be made until April 9.

Officials explain the plan will have goals of varying lengths that will help “guide changes to the town’s transportation system, for all modes of travel, over the coming decades.”

“Bracebridge is committed to creative and considerate planning and I encourage everyone to play an active role in helping develop our Transportation Master Plan,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “Participate in the virtual public information centre to review the project details and provide feedback to help shape the plan that will support our future.”

The District of Muskoka and IBI Group, a Canadian-based architecture, engineering, planning, and technology firm based in Toronto, are also involved in developing the plan.

Officials expect the plan will be released in fall 2023.