Muskoka Lakes council wasn’t against the idea of renaming Muskoka Rd. 13 (also known as Southwood Rd.) to Prince Phillip Wy., however, District of Muskoka council is pumping the brakes.

“While there appears to be a connection to the Royal Family as it relates to the establishment of the Dark Sky Preserve, given its proximity to the Wahta Mohawk Territory and in the spirit of reconciliation and the aims of the Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table Friendship Accord, the District of Muskoka should consider dialogue on the proposal with Indigenous partners,” writes Ken Becking, director of public works for Muskoka Lakes, in a report to district council. “Further, it should also be noted that any renaming of the road must also have the support of the Governor General and the approval of Buckingham Palace.”

While the road goes through Muskoka Lakes, it’s noted in Becking’s report that any name change has to be approved by the district since it’s a district-maintained road.

James Steele, the district’s commissioner of engineering and public works, suggested creating a policy to dictate how future road renaming initiatives are handled. He pointed to how the process for renaming Muskoka Rd. 38 as an example of how renaming roads could be handled in the future.

- Advertisement -

A timeline for when that policy will be created wasn’t given, nor was there a formal resolution from council about renaming the road and directing staff to create the policy. However, Steele said he would work on the procedure and report back at a later date.

Steele noted that no action will be taken on renaming Muskoka Rd. 13 until that policy is created.