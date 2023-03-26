Police are asking for help finding the suspect of a sexual assault.
Bracebridge OPP says between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on July 7 last year, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the staff parking of a Port Carling golf club near Highway 118.
Police describe the suspect as roughly five-foot eight-inches tall with a lean build, short salt-and-pepper hair, wearing a white long sleeve shirt and dark-coloured pants.
According to police, it happened next to a white Ford F-150, with the suspect walking to the general parking lot soon after.
They say there may have been witnesses in the area, and anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Officials stress that sexual assault is never the victim’s fault, and can be reported and prosecuted at any time.