The voting process for the 28th annual Outstanding Bracebridge Business Achievement Awards is now open.

Marny Mowat, office manager for the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, says 70 unique businesses and individuals were nominated by the public for the 12 categories.

Voting can be done on the Chamber’s website.

Mowat says there are plenty of familiar faces that she remembers from the 22 years she’s been part of the ceremony but says there are new faces, too. “I’m always happy to see people recognized,” adds Mowat.

“We learned a lot coming out of covid how to stick together how to encourage one another,” says Mowat. “It shows with people recognizing each other in this way.”

The awards gala will be held on April 27 at the Bracebridge Sportsplex. Tickets are available on the Chamber’s website, however, Mowat says they’re going “extremely quickly.”

Mowat explains the theme this year is the Oscars so she says to “dress up in your finest.”

“It’s not just for those who have been nominated,” says Mowat. She points out that everyone that wants to celebrate the best of the community is welcome to buy a ticket.