The federal government is investing $74-million over three years in the Trent-Severn Waterway.

According to the feds, the funding is meant to expand the lifetime of the historic site by decades, and comes with a number of infrastructure improvements to mitigate flooding.

Locally, that includes replacing the Whites Portage Dam on Georgian Bay Township’s Six Mile Lake, as well as creating an access road from White’s Falls Road to the Pretty Channel Dam.

To the south, Little Chute Dam “G” near Port Severn and Lock 42 in Couchiching will be refurbished.

“From First Nations to fur traders to lumber barons and steamship traffic, the Waterway has linked communities across Ontario for over a hundred years,” says Environment and Parks Canada Minister Steven Guilbeault. “Investments in the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site’s infrastructure are essential for public safety, preserving natural and cultural heritage, ensuring environmental protection and conservation, and providing benefits for visitors, local communities and the nation’s tourism industry.”