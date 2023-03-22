Three blood donor clinics are coming up in Muskoka.

The first is on Monday, March 27 at the Bracebridge Sportsplex, another clinic is happening the following day at the Gravenhurst YMCA, and the only other upcoming clinic is Monday, June 19 at Faith Baptist Church in Huntsville.

Those looking to register can sign-up through Blood Services’ website, the Give Blood app, or by calling 1-888-236-6283

“Our Muskoka donors always show up for us,” says Courtney Thompson, community development manager for Canadian Blood Services. However, she urges those who book an appointment to honour it or cancel it ahead of time. That way, she continues, it gives others a chance to fill the slot.

With that in mind, Thompson suggests anyone who doesn’t get a spot keep an eye on Blood Services’ website to see if one opens up closer to the day of the clinic.

“The need is constant,” says Thompson. She adds winter, and the COVID-19 pandemic, have made it challenging to host clinics. “We need donors to keep us top of mind,” she adds.