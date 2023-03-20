The road reconstruction project at Bishop St. in Gravenhurst starts today.

The work on Bishop, between Fourth St. Easterly to the dead end, is expected to be done by the summer.

The work will see the road paved, sanitary main and service replacements, and watermain replacements. While the latter work is being done, officials with the District of Muskoka say residents will continue to be connected to services via a temporary water connection.

Meanwhile, the work on David, which goes from Third St. Westerly to the end of the road, will start on May 1 and end in the fall.

The stretch of road will also see the road paved and sanitary main and service replaced, as well as curb, sidewalk, and culvert replacement.

Once construction starts, only local traffic will be allowed through. As well, single-lane restrictions will be in effect.

Both projects will be handled by Fowler Construction. In a May 2022 report to council, it’s estimated the twin projects will cost $1.5 million. It’s noted in the report that “multiple segments” of the water and wastewater infrastructure, which the district is in charge of, are at the end of their service life and need to be replaced.

“We understand that this work may cause temporary inconvenience, but it is important to ensure that critical water and sewer services to properties continue without disruption,” district officials say. “We also aim to achieve a smooth driving surface when the project is complete.”