Smoking cardboard box evacuates Huntsville Home Depot

By Martin Halek
Photo credit: Martin Halek

A cardboard box caused an evacuation at the Home Depot in Huntsville.

Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Chief Gary Monaghan says they were called to the store after 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning, by reports that the building was filled with smoke.

According to Monaghan, a rooftop furnace spread fire to a cardboard box, causing smoke to filter out into the store. He says it took crews a while to locate the source of the smoke, but the fire was already out when they arrived.

Monaghan says no one was injured, as the fire alarm was pulled and the store evacuated. He adds that there wasn’t enough smoke to cause any damage, and the store should be good to reopen.

