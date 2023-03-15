A $75,000 donation has been made by the Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation in support of its Focus on Imaging campaign.

The donation was made possible by the auxiliary’s monthly online 50/50 fundraiser. The initiative was launched in April 2022.

“We see firsthand the need for essential medical equipment and all Auxiliary members are happy to offer the 50/50 for our community and add a new way we are supporting patients, staff and our hospital as a whole,” says Susan Love, president of the Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary.

The foundation’s Focus on Imaging campaign is a $10 million capital program with the aim to replace and upgrade some of the existing technology at the Huntsville Hospital with state-of-the-art technology, which includes raising money to purchase Muskoka’s first Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine.

“We’re thankful for our partners at Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary and truly appreciate their commitment to our hospital and community,” says Katherine Craine, CEO of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “The time you dedicate and the compassion you provide makes a difference. Your generous gift will help ensure our healthcare teams have the most up-to-date technology to care for our loved ones, here. Thank you for all that you do for patients, staff, and community.”

Tickets can be purchased for the monthly 50/50 draw on the auxiliary’s website.

“We would especially like to thank all 50/50 players for their generous support over the past year and look forward to another year of 50/50 draws and supporting our local hospital,” says Love.