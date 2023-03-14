The newly approved 2023 budget for Lake of Bays will see a six-percent increase in taxes.

That means a home assessed at $300,000 will have to pay an extra $32.88 this year.

“We are facing unique challenges at budget time due to high bank rates and fuel costs, as well as supply chain disruptions that have led to long wait times and significant cost increases,” said Mayor Terry Glover. “Despite these challenges, I believe the efforts put forth by staff in developing the 2023 budget strike a balance between fiscal responsibility and fostering a thriving and vibrant community.”

“The township is attempting to catch up on addressing numerous matters that clearly should have been addressed with reserve funds over the last 10 years or so,” adds Patricia Allen, treasurer.

The projects the township is looking to catch up on including a handful of fire department-related items like replacing a fire vehicle, which is estimated to cost $230,000, getting rid of hazardous fire suppression foam, which will cost around $20,000, and buying new bunker gear, which will put the township out about $50,000.

As well, the roof of the Baysville Library needs to be replaced which will cost around $120,000.