The Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) will no longer host the Father’s Day Car Show.

“During its strategic plan process, the BIA board was asked to re-evaluate all of its current festivals and events and it was during this process the board made the difficult decision to cancel the car show and try to find an alternative organization that would be interested in taking it over,” says Tracy Larkman, BIA manager. “Staff reached out to several organizations however to date they have not found a group that has the capacity to take it on.”

The BIA has hosted the car show in downtown Bracebridge since 2008. However, increased costs and a lack of volunteers have made it impossible for them to continue hosting the event.

Larkman asks anyone interested in hosting the car show to email the BIA at [email protected]

“The decision to cancel the car show was a tough one as it was loved by so many,” adds Lindsay Alexander, BIA chair. “However, the increased cost associated with hosting events, the high volume of volunteers needed to run them, plus feedback from our membership helped our board make the decision.”

According to Larkman, the show saw well over 100 classic and custom cars line Manitoba St. in downtown Bracebridge.

While the car show will no longer be hosted by the BIA, she says they will continue to promote the Fire and Ice Festival, Canada Day celebrations, Midnight Madness, and Festival of Lights.