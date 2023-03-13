Two businesses in our area are getting just over $2.2-million in federal money.

Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing is being given $1,631,250 in FedNor loans to expand and purchase equipment. According to the feds, the company will expand its facility at the Muskoka Airport by 10,000 square feet, and raise its ceiling, as well as buy high efficiency equipment. Officials say the money will allow them to service larger aircraft, and will bring 60 jobs to the region.

Gravenhurst’s Sawdust City Brewing Company will receive a repayable $503,549 investment to upgrade its canning line with more efficient machinery. The federal government says it will speed up production and extend the shelf life of the beer, as well as create and maintain 30 jobs.

Meanwhile, two Muskoka organizations are getting non-repayable investments. FedNor is giving Muskoka Arts & Crafts a $40,500 grant, and $35,000 to Muskoka Chautauqua, to each hire a youth intern for a year.