The Muskoka Small Business Centre (MSBC) will be accepting applications for its Summer Company program until May 20.

MSBC administers the provincial program locally.

“Summer Company is for students who want to “Be Their Own Boss” this summer, anyone looking at a career in the trades – from hairstylists to carpenters, who might want to run their own business upon graduation or someone looking to build their resume or college application by demonstrating entrepreneurship skills,” says Elizabeth Cornish, the managing consultant with Muskoka Small Business Centre. “There are a lot of reasons students apply to be in the Summer Company program.”

The program is open to students between the ages of 15 and 29 who are going back to school in the fall. According to officials with MSBC, successful applicants will get “hands-on coaching, mentorship, and the opportunity to receive up to $3,000 in funding for their summer business.”

“Learning how to run your own student business is one of the best summer jobs you can have,” says Holly Beaudoin, program coordinator. “Sales, marketing, bookkeeping, customer relationship management and networking are just a few of the highly useful skills you’ll develop.”

The application and eligibility requirements for the program can be found on the province’s website. Beaudoin says anyone with questions can email her at [email protected] or call 705-646-9021.