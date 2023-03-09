A 4.5-percent tax increase has been approved by Bracebridge council to go along with its 2023 budget.

That means a home assessed at $300,000 will have to pay $62 more on its tax bill.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to strengthening our community,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “This budget supports the services our town relies on for development, infrastructure and public safety, while also contributing to the resources that will support our future. The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre and new hospital are both generational projects that will provide residents with the vital health resources needed to thrive for decades to come.”

The budget includes just under $70 million being earmarked for operating and capital projects. The majority of the money is set aside for recreation and culture. That includes $33.4 million to support the development of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

“Staff have worked tirelessly to develop a budget that balances affordability while continuing to support the services our community relies on as we continue to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and record levels of inflation,” says Stephen Rettie, chief administrative officer. “This budget advances council’s priorities of supporting community vibrancy, health, and wellbeing, while encouraging long-term economic development and sustainable growth.”