The return of the Bala Cranberry Festival brought over 14,000 visitors, an estimated economic impact of over $1 million, and the honour of being named one of the 100 best festivals in Ontario.

“We were really excited and humbled knowing that we were in this room with all these great festivals and events that happen throughout Ontario,” says Tania Cowley, events and operations director. She adds they are proud to know they play a role in supporting tourism in Muskoka.

“We’re honoured to be included in this amazing list of events,” said Nick Jensen, chair of the Bala Cranberry Festival Board of Directors. “The award really goes to our dedicated volunteers and staff who make the Festival possible.”

While the 2023 festival doesn’t start until Oct. 13, Cowley says they’re already searching for volunteers. She asks anyone interested to sign-up through the festival’s website.

Cowley says planning hasn’t started yet for this year’s festival. She continues that will happen when the new board and committee members are brought on. Cowley also says festival officials plan on meeting with the community, including business owners, and Muskoka Lakes council. “We want to all be heading in the right direction,” she says.