The laces are tied for Hospice Huntsville’s two biggest fundraisers of the year.

The 14th annual Hike for Hospice is set for May 7, with a 1-kilometre or 5-kilometre hike starting at Huntsville’s River Mill Park.

Melissa Polischuk with the organization says it’s the single biggest fundraiser they have.

“The Hike for Hospice is an important fundraiser because it is one of our signature events that we have for the organization,” says Polischuk. “It’s also a great way for the community to get together and raise awareness for Hospice, and for family members to remember their loved ones.”

According to Polischuk, last year’s return to the in-person format came with a great turnout, and they’re hoping it’ll be even bigger and better this year.

Also returning is the Purple Boot Campaign, which sees the organization collect donations through dozens of purple boots throughout the community.

“You can throw your loose change, or a dollar, into the Purple Boot, or you can scan the QR codes on the anklet of every boot and that will make a direct online donation,” says Polischuk. “So you’ll see these Purple Boots out anywhere from Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Almaguin Highlands, out in the community itself.”

That includes at businesses, community organizations, as well as events, and Polischuk says institutions can request a boot by contacting Hospice Huntsville directly.

The goal for both fundraisers is a combined $50,000. Polischuk says it’s needed to reach the 60 per cent of the organization’s operating costs not covered by the government.

“That equivalates to over $1,800 every single day that we need to raise, in order to keep all of our programs, our services, and the doors of Algonquin Grace open,” she says.

To sign up for the hike, visit Hospice Huntsville’s website, or donate to the Purple Boot Campaign here.