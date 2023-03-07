HomeNewsHuntsville Public Library expanding hours FeaturedNews Huntsville Public Library expanding hours By Martin Halek Tuesday Mar. 7th, 2023 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Photo credit: Martin Halek The Huntsville Public Library will soon be open six days a week. The new hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The building remains closed on Sundays. Changes take effect on March 27. FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - Continue Reading News Glen Orchard paramedic station bumped back another year News Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry warn “no ice is safe ice” News Huntsville’s Lucas Allen wins two medals at Canadian Winter Games News YWCA Muskoka bringing famed journalist and podcaster to Huntsville for fundraiser News Muskoka Rd. 38 one step closer to being renamed News Huntsville’s Got Talent raises more than $17,000 for Community Living News Applications open for district grants programs News Police warning of potentially fatal strain of opioids in Muskoka and Simcoe Load more