Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsHuntsville Public Library expanding hours
FeaturedNews

Huntsville Public Library expanding hours

By Martin Halek
Huntsville Public Library
Photo credit: Martin Halek

The Huntsville Public Library will soon be open six days a week.

The new hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The building remains closed on Sundays.

Changes take effect on March 27.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News