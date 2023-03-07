The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) says water levels are below seasonal averages in Muskoka.

However, a water safety bulletin has been put in place and will remain until March 17. The notice includes Muskoka, Parry Sound District, and the County of Haliburton. Flooding isn’t expected, but officials say “high flows, melting ice, or other factors could be dangerous.”

Officials add in a March 7 news release that water levels are expected to continue to decline over the next “week or two.”

They add that the forecast from Environment Canada is calling for daytime highs hovering around the freezing mark and overnight lows between minus seven and nine degrees celsius over the next week.

They advise caution around bodies of water and suggest keeping a close eye on children because of the changing water levels and ice conditions. “No ice is safe ice,” they add, pointing out that dropping water levels could negatively affect what ice is left in the area.