Anna Maria Tremonti will be the keynote speaker for the YWCA Muskoka’s SHE TALKS fundraiser.

Laura Sundy, director of community relations, says Tremonti will speak about “change and resilience” and will use her own experiences from her nearly two-decade journalism career.

She explains Tremonti is a two-time Gemini Award winner and spent 17 years as the host of CBC Radio One’s The Current. In 2019, she retired from the show and began podcasting which led to her opening up about her personal experience with domestic abuse with her podcast Welcome to Paradise. “She has the gift of tackling everything from the politics of the day, to the changes that affect our society, to the stories of individuals whose personal journeys and traumas affect us all,” says Sundy. “Without a doubt, every dedicated listener has been consistently moved and inspired by Anna Maria’s genuine approach to interviewing.”

Kelly Jones, a YWCA coordinator of Circles Muskoka and workshop facilitator, will also speak during the event to “share her unique perspective on the journey many women face to build an independent life for themselves, free from abuse and fear.”

According to Sundy, the money raised from the event will go back into the community through YWCA Muskoka programs that lift up women, youth and families and create positive change in their lives. “YWCA Muskoka is a local charity that works to prevent gender-based violence, build economic resilience, and promote mental health and well-being for girls, women and gender-diverse people,” she explains.

The event happens at 7:30 p.m. on April 5 at the Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville. Tickets can be purchased at the Algonquin Theatre box office, by calling 705-789-4975, or through the theatre’s website.