A Nov. 2022 wellness check by the Bracebridge OPP on a man at a Bracebridge motel ended with the man being taken to the hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Director Joseph Martino says there are “no reasonable grounds to believe that either officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.”

That means no criminal charges will be filed against either of the two officers.

Martino explains the wellness check was called on Nov. 2, 2022, shortly after 8 p.m. because someone believed the 20-year-old would harm himself. “While he was initially receptive to the idea of accompanying the officers to hospital for a mental health assessment, he later became defiant,” writes Martino. “The man was handcuffed and searched, after which he spat at the officers.”

According to Martino, the officers took the man down to the floor and arrested him for assaulting an officer.

According to its website, the SIU is an independent government organization that looks into the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.