There are only two weeks left for a winning ENCORE lottery ticket to be claimed in Huntsville.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the ticket was sold on March 19, 2022, and the winning numbers were 8-2-8-8-5-9-4.

The ticket is worth $10,000

The way players win the money is by matching the first six of seven ENCORE numbers. If successful, the winner has one year from the draw date to collect their prize.

The winner needs to fill in the back portion of the ticket, sign it, and call OLG customer care at 1-800-387-0098.