As part of a $35,000 upgrade project, the Town of Gravenhurst is closing the public washrooms at the town’s sports building on 1111 Bay St. from March 6 to March 17.

According to the town’s 2022 budget, the facility’s washrooms require “a number of upgrades” to be considered barrier-free including automatic door openers and grab handles.

According to a report by Rob Funston, manager of facilities, the washrooms currently don’t meet the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

While the washroom facility is closed, the public washrooms across the street at the Lion’s Pavilion will be open.