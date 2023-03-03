The next few years could see multiple parks in Gravenhurst become more accessible.

“The town’s goal for parks and play structures now and in the future is to create an accessible and inclusive playground for children of all ages and abilities,” says Jonathan Gilston, deputy clerk and committee coordinator.

The town has 13 parks listed on its website.

“The feedback provided by this outreach will definitely have an impact on future play structures,” says Gilston.

He asks for comments to be made on EngageGravenhurst.ca.

In a media release, the town cites Kinsmen Park as an example of what they hope to do with other parks. It’s explained the park was redesigned in 2021, including a new play structure installed to replace one over 20 years old. The aim was to “create a social and creative play environment with lots of challenging activities.”

As part of the town’s 2023 budget, an accessible pathway is planned to be built at Kinsmen Park this year. Gull Lake Rotary Park is also slated to get an accessible pathway sometime this year and the barge is due to be assessed to see if upgrades are possible.

Gilston says the upgrades will bring the parks up to meet the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. He adds other retrofits are planned over the next few years.