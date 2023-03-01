When taking a sip of water fresh from the tap in Muskoka, know that it’s among the world’s tastiest H2O.

The District of Muskoka’s public works department won a silver medal in the municipal water category at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting competition.

“Yes, this is a thing, and we’re really good at it,” tweeted District Chair Jeff Lehman.

It’s the first time the district has entered. District officials say the competition is known as “the world’s most prestigious water-tasting competition.”

“Our Public Works teams put a great deal of pride and effort into providing clean, safe drinking water every day for the District’s residents, business owners and visitors,” said James Steele, commissioner of engineering and public works. “To be recognized in an international competition for having one of the best-tasting waters, makes me especially pleased. I know our water operators feel the same.”

Clearbrook, B.C. came first in the municipal water category while St. Paris, Ohio took the last place on the podium.

The district will hope to follow up the silver medal with a triumph at the American Water Works Association’s Best of the Best Tap Water Taste Test at the organization’s annual get-together in Toronto in the summer.

There are nine water treatment facilities operated by the district in Muskoka that serves nearly 13,000 customers.