HomeNewsNo one injured in “difficult to access” fire in Gravenhurst
FeaturedNews

No one injured in “difficult to access” fire in Gravenhurst

By Mathew Reisler
Photo supplied by: @gravenhurstFIRE on Twitter

A late-night fire proved to be challenging to deal with for the Gravenhurst Fire Department.

At 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, the department tweeted they were on the scene of a “fully engulfed” fire on Penisula Rd. According to the tweet, seven trucks and 30 firefighters were called to the scene.

The property was difficult to access for the department’s trucks. Firefighters were forced to use tanker trucks to bring water from Morrison Lake to the fire.

They tweeted at 9:55 p.m. that the fire was under control.

The fire is considered a “total loss” and the damage is estimated at $1.5 million. No one was injured in the blaze. 

“The investigation is ongoing but not considered suspicious,” the department tweeted. 

