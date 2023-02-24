Less than a week after opening its doors, the Huntsville Healthcare Clinic is expanding.

Now, individuals without a family doctor can book an appointment for comprehensive primary care as well as be seen for cough, cold, or flu symptoms.

The change goes into effect as of Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The clinic opened on Feb. 21 and is located at the Annex at 1 Minerva St. E. It’s not a walk-in clinic so all appointments must be booked through the Algonquin Family Health Team’s (AFHT) website or by calling 705-0789-1744.

“We understand that there is a great need for primary care in Huntsville and beyond and we are expecting high volumes,” says Janine van den Heuvel, executive director of the AFHT. “Your understanding and patience is important as we start to see unattached patients. Requests for appointments will be returned if we can accommodate you.”

It was created by the Algonquin Family Health Team and is the brainchild of Mr. Melanie Mar who spoke to Huntsville council multiple times to pitch the idea.