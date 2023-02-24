The deadline is March 3 at noon for nominations to be made for the best individuals and businesses that Bracebridge has to offer.

Marny Mowat, office manager, has been part of 22 of the 28 Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce’s awards galas. “It’s such a lot of fun,” she says, adding there are many besides her that play a role in making the event great.

There are 12 categories to choose from and nominations can be made on the chamber’s website.

Once the nomination period ends, the Mowat says the nominees will be called and asked if they want to be included on the ballot. Voting will begin on March 24 on the chamber’s website and will end on April 7. The awards gala will be held on April 27 at the Bracebridge Sportsplex.

Mowat says the theme this year is the Oscars. “We’re encouraging you to get dressed up in your finest and come on out and help us celebrate excellence in the business community,” she says.

Tickets will go on sale for the gala in March.