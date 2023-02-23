Ahead of two semi-detached homes being built at 369 Muskoka Beach Rd. in Gravenhurst, Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North (HHOGN) is opening the application process to potentially live in one of the homes.

“We’re building at a time when the need for affordable housing has never been greater,” says Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North. “The Canadian Rental Housing Index tells us that the proportion of renter household income spent on rent and utilities in Gravenhurst is a shocking 57 percent – almost twice what the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation defines as affordable, so we’re anticipating overwhelming interest in this project from area families.”

The application is on HHOGN’s website.

Construction will begin on the homes in June and habitat officials expect them to be done by spring 2024.

The two-bedroom homes will be energy efficient, suitable for individuals or small families, and with universal accessibility. They will also be “built for equity and inclusivity.”

The news was first announced during the Ignite Gravenhurst event on Feb. 16, held just prior to the Gravenhurst Winter Carnival. “These families will join the 75 families, including 122 children across our Ontario Gateway North territory, who have built strength, stability, and self-reliance through the Habitat Affordable Housing program,” says Wendy Carrothers, program manager of family services for HHOGN.