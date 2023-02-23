The provincial government is sending $421,833 to Muskoka to be split between the District of Muskoka, Bracebridge, and Huntsville as part of the 2022/23 gas tax funding.

Huntsville will receive $176,865, Bracebridge will get $154,309, and the district is nabbing $90,659. Simcoe County, which operates Simcoe County LINX and connects to the four transit systems in Muskoka, is getting $1,375,022.

According to provincial officials, the funding is aimed to help the 107 municipalities get funding to operate and improve local transit. The money can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility, or upgrade infrastructure.

The district operates the Corridor 11 Bus and the Rural and Community Connection, while Bracebridge Transit and Huntsville Transit also service the area.

“Public transit is a key driver of economic growth in Ontario, helping people get to where they need to go, whether it is to work, school, or run errands,” said Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation. “As more people return to public transit, our government is providing municipalities with the funding they need to accommodate growing ridership while ensuring they can continue to deliver safe and reliable transit service for people in their communities.”

In total, $80 million is being added to the fund this year. Provincial officials explain the money is calculated based on the number of litres of as sold in Ontario during the previous year.