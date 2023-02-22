The 10 finalists for Huntsville’s Got Talent have been chosen and tickets are now on sale for the event.

The finals of the talent show will take place on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville. Tickets cost $39 with proceeds going to support Community Living Huntsville.

Tickets can be purchased on the Algonquin Theatre’s website.

Finalists include Brandon Colonello, Coulter White, Crystal Haynes, Isla-Maria Corbeil, Jessica Ryan, Laura Lynn Martin, Mel Gutierrez, Nils Buzora, Sonya Robertson, and Todd Blair.

The 10 finalists were narrowed down from a field of 30. All of them will perform live during the finals.

Sue Campbell, Sean Cotton, Geordie Sabbagh, and Andre Wahl will be the judges.

“We can’t wait to see what this year’s Huntsville’s Got Talent Top 10 finalists bring to the Algonquin Theatre,” says Campbell. “There is going to be such a diverse range of artistry displayed on that stage. This is going to be an outstanding evening for our community and a showcase of exceptional talent.”

The winner will receive $1,000, second prize will get $250, and third prize will be awarded $100.

“You are going to want to be in the audience as these amazing finalists pull out all the stops to impress the judges and wow the crowd,” says Jennifer Jerrett, event organizer and community engagement specialist for Community Living Huntsville. “This event is about celebrating community, and as our community rallies around the incredible finalists for Huntsville’s Got Talent 2023, we hope everyone rallies around their neighbours, too, by buying audience tickets to this fantastic event.”

Jerrett explains Community Living Huntsville is a community-based housing initiative that assists people and their families in finding and keeping roofs over their heads in North Muskoka. She adds that the not-for-profit is dedicated to growing an “inclusive community where people with developmental disabilities and their families can live as respected, included, and valued community members.”