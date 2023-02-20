After months of preparation, the Algonquin Family Health Team (AFHT) is ready to open its Huntsville Health Care Clinic (HHCC).

It will be open as of Tuesday, Feb. 21 at The Annex located at 1 Minerva St. E.

Officials say they will initially only see patients with cough, cold, or flu symptoms. The clinic is not for walk-ins, they continue. All appointments must be booked through AFHT’s website or by calling 705-789-1744.

The idea is the brainchild of Dr. Melanie Mar, who first brought the idea to council in July 2022. It was approved in Nov. of that year.

In a media release, the goals of HHCC are to reduce emergency department visits and to “provide comprehensive primary care to the community for those who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.”

There is a possibility that what’s offered will be expanded in the “coming weeks,” according to the release.

Any patients that don’t have cough, cold, or flu symptoms will be redirected to their primary care providers.