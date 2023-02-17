Huntsville’s General Committee approved a 5.29 percent tax hike in the 2023 consolidated budget.

It still needs final approval from council. The earliest that could happen is at the town’s Feb. 27 council meeting.

If approved, the increase would equate to an increase of $21 on a home assessed at $100,000.

The budget involved $12,188,862 in expenses in the town’s operating budget, while $5,621,070 will be set aside for capital costs. That represents 1.55 percent and 12.97 percent increases, respectively.

- Advertisement -

The budget has been posted on the town’s website.

“Recognizing the challenges we all face with inflation, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 recovery, bringing forward a budget that balances affordability and strategic investment is important,” says Denise Correy, chief administrative officer. “The 2023 budget reflects fiscal responsibility and operational efficiency to support community wellbeing.”

In a media release, town officials claim the budget supports current service levels and “critical infrastructure improvements.” Huntsville’s local share contribution for the new Huntsville hospital will also be included in the budget. The town has committed $230,000 in 2023 to go toward the local share.

“The 2023 budget supports the services our community requires now and the growth that is forecast in our future,” says Mayor Nancy Alcock. “We have made critical strategic plans which include the creation of new committees that will focus on enhancing the quality of life for our residents and future generations. Our infrastructure plans focus on renewal of our assets as well as setting strategy for future sustainability.”

A 2.14 percent increase was approved as part of Huntsville’s 2022 budget.