The Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst is under a lockdown for an “exceptional search,” according to Correctional Service Canada.

According to a Feb. 14 email sent just after 2:30 p.m. by Mike Shrider, regional communications manager, the search was done to “ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.”

More details on why the lockdown was put in place or when it may be lifted were not provided.

The media release sent by Shrider says visits have been suspended until the search is done and adds normal operations will resume “as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

The medium-security institution is located at 2000 Beaver Creek Dr.