Months after paintings were stolen from Eclipse Art Gallery in Huntsville, provincial police are still searching for the suspect.

According to a social media post by police, the art was stolen in August 2022 and is valued at over $4,000.

The gallery is based at Deerhurst Resort at 1235 Deerhurst Dr.

Karin Kriekaard, owner of the gallery, says the two paintings were stolen from the wall.

