Months after paintings were stolen from Eclipse Art Gallery in Huntsville, provincial police are still searching for the suspect.
According to a social media post by police, the art was stolen in August 2022 and is valued at over $4,000.
The gallery is based at Deerhurst Resort at 1235 Deerhurst Dr.
Karin Kriekaard, owner of the gallery, says the two paintings were stolen from the wall.
She adds that since the theft a security system has been installed.
In the post, police say anyone with information should call the provincial police at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.