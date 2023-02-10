Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is asking residents to take its feedback survey as part of the current phase of MAHC’s new hospital development project.

Two new hospitals are set to be built: in Huntsville, it will be built on the same grounds as the current hospital at 100 Frank Miller Dr. while the new South Muskoka hospital will be built on new, yet-to-be-chosen land.

The survey, which will remain open until Feb. 20, will “help inform the criteria that will be used to evaluate the different land options for the South Muskoka site, to provide any other comments or questions, and to volunteer to participate in a user group,” according to MAHC officials.

“The survey also provides a venue for people to volunteer to participate in a user group,” adds Cheryl Harrison, president and CEO of MAHC. “User groups will be an essential part of developing our functional program for the Ministry where MAHC team members, patients, family members, caregivers, community partners and stakeholders will help describe the future services, ensure models of care are up to date, innovative and sustainable, and assist in the detailed physical planning as the design process evolves.”

- Advertisement -

Officials say they hope to submit the plan, which will be a more detailed dive into the community’s needs, by Sept. 30, 2023.

There were 12 potential landing spots identified by MAHC when they presented to Bracebridge council last month. Of those, three were better detailed by Eric Turcotte, partner at Urban Strategies Inc. who are helping MAHC during the site selection process: the Fowler Construction Property at 300 Pine St., the Muskoka Royale Lands at 1975 Muskoka Beach Rd., and a property located between 580 and 690 Hwy. 118 W.

Officials say they will know more about the site selection process in late March.

The survey debuted during MAHC’s six in-person and two virtual open houses to discuss the massive project. Each meeting included a 30-minute presentation, which MAHC posted on YouTube.