Gravenhurst residents have an extra week to fill out the municipality’s transit survey.

The deadline to fill it out through the town’s website is Feb. 20.

Amy Taylor, manager of economic development, says Left Turn Right Turn Ltd., an accessibility and transit consulting firm based in Toronto, will take the survey data and use it to form a report. She says it will be presented to council in the early stages of Spring.

Left Turn Right Turn may be a familiar name for some in Muskoka. They were tasked with reviewing Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility in 2020.

Taylor explains this is the first time Gravenhurst has done a feasibility study to look into what residents want from a potential transit service. “The idea is to get a sense from people what are they looking for from transportation,” says Taylor. “Is it to get them to essential appointments, is it for grocery shopping, is it to possibly get them to employment, or to move them in and out of the community to other locations?”

She estimates the 15-question survey will take 15 minutes and points out it’s anonymous.

“The main intent of this survey is the data research,” says Taylor. She adds that staff and council have “no preconceived preference” and want to be as open as possible. “Literally everything is on the table at this point,” says Taylor.