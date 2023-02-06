The owner of The Heart of Muskoka Fries has been fined a total of $8,500, plus victim surcharges, stemming from an Oct. 2021 fire.

Grant Murchison, fire prevention officer for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, says on Feb. 1, 2023, Justice of the Peace Maryan Hudswell found the owner of the restaurant to be guilty of going against the Ontario Fire Code.

They were fined $7,500 for failing to maintain the commercial suppression system and $1,000 for failing to maintain the portable fire extinguishers.

According to Murchison, an inspection of the restaurant was done after it suffered a fire in late 2021.

“The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department continues to work to reduce community risk through fire prevention and enforcement strategies,” says Murchison. “The fire department is committed to ensuring that appropriate measures are being taken by property owners to achieve fire safety through compliance with the Ontario Fire Code and the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.”