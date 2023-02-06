Stormwater management ponds are not for skating, according to the Town of Bracebridge.

Town officials say there are 10 ponds that everyone needs to stay off:

On the north side of Clearbrook Trl. (opposite Pheasant Run)

At the end of Colton Crt.

Between No. 14 and No. 24 Hunter Pl.

On the east side of Chamberry Cres.

At No. 110 Clearbrook Trl. (behind the Bracebridge Sportsplex)

Behind No. 15 Little Ryan’s Wy.

East of the Walmart parking lot

South-east corner of Manitoba St. and Quinn Forest Dr.

Behind No. 192 Covered Bridge Trl.

Muskoka Lumber Community Centre on Salmon Ave.

Officials point out that most of the above bodies of water are fenced off.

They explain that man-made bodies of water are unsafe for skating, hockey, and sledding. According to the town, the ponds look safe but it’s “what’s below the surface that makes them different from natural ponds.” Officials say the ponds are designed to have a permanent pool of water and are not monitored for ice thickness. The water below is continuously flowing and the water levels can fluctuate. That could lead to unstable ice.

Outdoor skating in Bracebridge is available at Annie Williams Memorial Park at 50 Santa’s Village Rd. and Memorial Park on Manitoba St.