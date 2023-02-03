Snow clearing activities will be business as usual through this weekend’s snow squalls.

That from Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, who says it will be a typical winter event for the area, with squalls coming in from the lakes. He says you can expect very low temperatures that should warm after the weekend, but roads will be plowed as normal.

“It’s expected that any weather that is coming in over the next 48 hours will be in short bursts, so there will be moments where there could be whiteout conditions and challenges with movement and driving,” says Uukkivi. “But the roads will be kept open. There aren’t any specific plans beyond our regular winter clearing and maintenance activities.”

However, he says it doesn’t hurt to play it safe.

“When you see snow, go slow,” says Uukkivi. “If you’re feeling uncomfortable with the weather conditions, stay off the roads. Give plows lots of space, stay off sidewalks when you have sidewalk plows coming, don’t park on streets and sidewalks, and check on your friends and neighbours to make sure they’re staying warm and safe as well.

Meanwhile, Bracebridge will have rolling block closures through the downtown from Sunday to Tuesday. More information can be found at the town website.

Likewise, Gravenhurst’s plows will be out in full force this weekend.