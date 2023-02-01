A 2.9 percent tax increase has been approved by Gravenhurst council.

Ross Jeffery, treasurer, explains the property tax bill for a home assessed at $100,000 will go up by $14.82.

The budget includes $26.3 million in operating costs and a projected $26.3 million in revenue for the municipality.

The capital budget is valued at $9.2 million with around 60 percent of the money will be allocated to road and bridge projects.

Town officials say the “status quo” operating budget includes projects “for the betterment of the community.”

They say it’s focused on road, bridge, and storm-water drainage improvements. Included in it, is the installation of security cameras for the Gravenhurst Opera House, town hall and fire hall on on Harvie St. As well, a “major overhaul” is Gull Lake Rotary Park is noted by town staff and tiered seating for community events, like Music on the Barge.

In the next year, staff say they plan to finish the communication strategy, invest in the climate change adaption plan, and build on the town’s strategic plan to “guide direction for the corporation and community.”

“2023 will be an exciting year for the town as council move towards strategic and long-term plans to shape the community’s future,” said Mayor Heidi Lorenz. “The long-term capital goals within this budget include plans to address outstanding infrastructure deficits, promote financial stability and address the needs of the community within directed fiscal restraints.”