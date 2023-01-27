Kyle “The Monster” Nelson is raising money at home for a cause close to his heart.

The Huntsville UFC fighter will be teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at his gym– alongside coach Bill Quinn– on Saturday to raise money for the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka.

“It’s just a jiu-jitsu seminar, a martial arts seminar, and we’re doing entrance by donation,” says Nelson. “Whatever you want to donate, one dollar, 10 dollars, it’ll be going to the Alzheimer [Society] of Muskoka.”

According to Nelson, he chose to support the non-profit after witnessing the effects of Alzheimer’s firsthand.

- Advertisement -

“My grandfather got Alzheimer’s a few years back, and then my grandma started suffering with a little bit of dementia,” says Nelson. “So it’s just something that’s been kind of close to home, and it definitely seems like one of the worst kinds of diseases you can get.”

The fundraiser starts at noon on Jan. 28 at Muskoka Martial Arts Academy in Gravenhurst.

“It’ll be one hour long, and then we’ll have a one-hour open mat for people to do whatever they want,” says Nelson. “Hit the punching bag, or hop on the treadmill, or just check out the gym.”