A local church group is raising money for the people of Ukraine, using the country’s cuisine.

The United Church Women (UCW) will serve authentic Ukrainian dinners at Huntsville’s Trinity United Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. The meals are $20 per plate, and consist of Ukrainian pierogi, cabbage rolls, sausages, desserts, drinks, and other staples.

Lori Sild, one of the organizers and cooks, says the money goes towards the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, to supply Ukrainian civilians with “blankets, food, lanterns, anything they need to survive the winter without electricity and heat, food shortages and so on.”

Sild says she pitched the fundraiser idea to the UCW, after months of watching the news coming out of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“My husband and I always say to each other every night while we watch the news, ‘boy I wish there was something we could do because it’s just awful what’s happening’,” says Sild. “I think it’s just out of wanting to help, wanting to do something. And it not only helps them, but it helps us. It brings the community together here, to do something useful.”

According to Sild, they’ll be able to seat about 100 people at a time, for a total of 200 meals on a first come-first served basis. If you’d prefer takeout, Sild asks you to bring your own container.

Sild herself is one-quarter Ukrainian and says a number of other Ukrainian-Canadian residents will make sure the food is authentic. She adds that they’ve got 30 volunteers so far, and will take about three days to cook all the food.

“There’s a lot of people from the community that really want to help with this, and want to come,” says Sild. “I don’t know if we’re going to end up having to have a second one if there’s a lot of support. Because there certainly is a very desperate need right now for [the] Ukrainian people. So we will do the best we can with what we have.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door.