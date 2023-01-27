The outdoor skating rinks at Memorial Park and Annie Williams Memorial Park in Bracebridge are open for the season.

Town officials say the rinks will be available starting at 4 PM on Friday, Jan. 27 and will stay open until 9 PM every day.

Memorial Park is on Manitoba St. while Annie Williams Memorial Park is at 50 Santa’s Village Rd.

They are encouraging everyone to wear a helmet while skating, dress for the conditions, skate in the same direction as everyone else, be friendly while on the ice, and, most importantly have fun.

The pair of rinks were set up by the Quemby family, P. Medley and Sons, Call of the Wild Inc., Correctional Services Canada, and the Sunday Night Hockey Groups.

Maintenance will be handled by Mark Quemby, Correctional Services Canada, Rink Rats Hockey Club, Old Wicks Hockey Club, Spare Tires Hockey Club, Arctic Cats Hockey Club, and a bunch of other community volunteers.