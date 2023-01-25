Joanne Twist, a long-time Gravenhurst volunteer and formally named the town’s Senior of the Year in 2021, has passed away.

She was 77. A celebration of life will be held at the Gravenhurst Opera House from 1 to 3 PM on Feb. 10.

Twist is known for having served as chair of Gravenhurst Against Poverty but has volunteered with a multitude of different organizations since moving to Gravenhurst in 1999. “You never do it with the expectation that somebody is going to do something about it,” she said after being named Senior of the Year on June 16, 2021. “You just do it because you want to be a part of the community.”

According to her obituary, she also served in a handful of administrative positions with the Peel District School Board.

“Joanne never stopped trying to right a wrong or provide support to someone in need,” it says in Twist’s obituary. “To many she was the epitome of true compassion. Her longtime friends would say that she touched their lives with her love, her openness, her insights, and her unwavering support.”

In lieu of flowers, Twist’s family is asking everyone to make a donation in her name to Mind-Aid Muskoka or any organization in Muskoka that supports “women and the vulnerable in our community.”

“She loved people, her community, and most of all her family,” it says in Twist’s obituary. “She will remain forever in our hearts.”