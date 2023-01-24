Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is reaching out to anyone interested in applying to be on its board of directors.

The application process will stay open until Feb. 28. Successful applicants will be appointed for up to three years. A virtual information session is being held on Feb. 13.

The eligibility requirements include either living, working, or being registered on a municipal voters’ list or tax roll in Muskoka or East Parry Sound, and be at least 18 years old. A criminal record check will also be done with the police.

At least 25 hours a month would be needed to prepare for monthly board and standing committee meetings, according to MAHC officials.

Applications are also being accepted for committee appointee members of standing committees. The meetings require around three to five hours bi-monthly for a one-year appointment.

The application is available on MAHC’s website. Applicants will find out if they were successful in June after MAHC’s Annual General Meeting.

“We are looking for candidates who are interested in helping guide MAHC in providing outstanding patient care today, tomorrow and in the future,” says Brenda Gefucia, nominations committee chair. “Applications are welcome from people who are strongly committed to MAHC’s vision, mission and values, have experience in a governance role, and bring skills and experience to the table.”