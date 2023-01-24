The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF) has launched the Educational Assistance Awards to support its staff and volunteers.

The grants will help successful applicants who live in communities served by the hospital foundation pursue or advance their education in the field of health sciences. “We have a goal of enhancing patient care and part of that is making sure our staff are well equipped and well educated to do the best jobs they can,” says Leah Walker, SMHF executive director.

All staff and volunteers at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge are eligible. It will also be open to any students getting ready to start studying health sciences as part of their post-secondary education.

The first day applications can be submitted is Feb. 1 through the foundation’s website.

“The foundation is committed to supporting the well-being of our staff and important teams that care for our community,” says Walker. “We appreciate their hard work and dedication and are proud to support their continued education.”

How many and how much is given out each year is up to the SMHF board of directors. Anyone wanting to support the new fund can donate through the hospital foundation’s website.